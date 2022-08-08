Clifford Chance adds Kobre & Kim white collar partner in Singapore

Summary

(Reuters) - International law firm Clifford Chance said on Monday it has hired partner Vasu Muthyala to join its litigation and dispute resolution practice in Singapore from Kobre & Kim.

Muthyala was formerly a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice and an enforcement attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Clifford Chance. He focuses on U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, anti-money laundering, sanctions and securities fraud, the firm said.

Muthyala was also part of a task force focusing on financial crimes relating to the 2008 financial crisis and economic recovery efforts under former U.S. President Barack Obama, Clifford Chance said.

Muthyala worked for four years at the SEC and seven years at the DOJ starting from 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined Kobre & Kim in 2015, the profile said.

Kobre & Kim co-founder Steve Kobre said in a statement the firm is grateful to Muthyala for his nearly eight years of work for the firm in Hong Kong.

Clifford Chance has recently hired more white-collar lawyers globally, including Christopher David as a director of its white-collar crime practice in London. The firm also hired Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and trade control partner Renée Latour in Washington, D.C.

