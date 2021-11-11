Clifford Chance adds Mayer Brown private equity partner in London

REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Summary Neil Evans started his career at Clifford Chance more than a decade ago

Evans is the third private equity partner hired by the firm since September

(Reuters) - Clifford Chance said on Thursday it has hired Neil Evans in London, marking a return for the private equity partner to the firm where he began his career.

Evans started work as an associate at UK-founded Clifford Chance in 2010 before practicing at several other firms, most recently Mayer Brown.

Clifford Chance said that Evans’ appointment reflects its continued investment in its 700-lawyer global private equity practice. Evans is the third private equity partner the firm has added since September, following the arrivals of Mark Aschenbrenner in Munich and Benjamin de Blégiers in Paris, according to Clifford Chance.

"Returning to Clifford Chance feels like coming home. Having had a great start to my career at the firm, I am excited to be able to bring the benefit of my experiences in the wider industry back to work alongside familiar faces,” Evans said in a statement.

Evans has advised clients including Blackstone, KKR and Bain Capital, according to his new firm.

Evans has also worked at UK-based sports law firm Onside Law as well as Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

A spokesperson for Mayer Brown did not immediately return a request for comment on Evans’ departure.