Clifford Chance adds N.Y. partner as UK firms court U.S. deal work

(Reuters) - Clifford Chance is the latest UK law firm to grow its foothold in the U.S. legal market for transactional work, hiring the New York managing partner of Canada's Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt.

Paul Seraganian has joined Clifford Chance's U.S. tax, pensions and employment practice as a partner, the firm said Thursday. He practiced at Osler for more than a decade and a half, leading the firm's New York office for more than five years.

Clifford Chance and other leading UK-founded law firms have been busily expanding their U.S. transactional practices. In September, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer poached Damien Zoubek, a veteran dealmaker at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, to co-head its U.S. corporate and M&A practice. The month before that, Allen & Overy nabbed a team of eight partners from White & Case to launch a Northern California offices.

Seraganian focuses his practice on the tax aspects of cross-border corporate transactions, securities offerings, financings and funds and investment management, Clifford Chance said. He also advises clients on tax-free and taxable reorganizations and acquisitions.

David Moldenhauer, who heads Clifford Chance's U.S. tax, pensions and employment practice, said in a statement that Seraganian will help the group "provide first-class advice on critical tax issues."

Osler did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Seraganian's departure.

