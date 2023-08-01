Clifford Chance adds Ropes & Gray partner, extending US growth

A drone view of London's skyline after daybreak, in London, Britain July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Yann Tessier

Aug 1 (Reuters) - London-founded law firm Clifford Chance said Tuesday that it has hired a technology-focused partner from Ropes & Gray in New York amid a push to bulk up its U.S. offerings.

Violetta Kokolus, who joined Ropes & Gray in 2019 from Dechert, represents large and small tech companies and tech-focused investors in matters such as intellectual property and data transactions, the firm said.

Kokolus said she was drawn to Clifford Chance's global reach. The firm has about 30 offices globally.

"We're recently seeing significant changes in tech regulation both in the U.S. and across the globe that will directly impact strategies and innovation for U.S.-based companies and investors," Kokolus said in a statement.

Sharis Pozen, Clifford Chance's Americas regional managing partner, said the firm is looking to build a strong team around Clifford Chance's Houston-based tech group co-leader Devika Kornbacher, who joined the firm last year.

Clifford Chance said it will be announcing three additional tech-focused partners in the coming weeks.

The firm has been growing in the United States this year, adding a Houston office to boost its energy and infrastructure capabilities.

Pozen said the firm will continue to strengthen its technology, energy and infrastructure, and healthcare and life sciences capabilities in the United States.

A spokesperson for Ropes & Gray wished Kokolus well in her new role.

