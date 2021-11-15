Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Clifford Chance adds Shearman debt pro in Hong Kong

  • Joins Clifford Chance U.S. securities law and debt team in HK
  • Yeung earlier had a five-year stint at Clifford Chance

(Reuters) - Clifford Chance has rehired Alan Yeung from Shearman & Sterling as a partner in its U.S. securities law and debt offering in Hong Kong, the firm said Monday.

Yeung is a U.S.-qualified practitioner who has advised clients for more than 20 years in Asia Pacific, UK-founded Clifford Chance said. He earlier had a five-year stint as an associate with Clifford Chance, having joined the firm in 2000.

Anthony Wang, co-head of the firm’s global financial markets practice in the Asia Pacific, said Yeung’s appointment will deepen the firm’s “significant” U.S. securities capability in the region.

Some of the team's recent deals include advising China Merchants Bank on the issuance of $600 million sustainability and green bonds, and advising J.P. Morgan Securities and UBS on New World Development (NWD) Company Limited's issuance of $200 million in sustainability-linked notes, Clifford Chance said.

Shearman & Sterling did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Yeung’s departure.

