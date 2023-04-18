Clifford Chance adds US antitrust partners amid enforcement push















(Reuters) - London-founded law firm Clifford Chance said Tuesday that it has hired two Washington, D.C.-based partners from Baker Botts, including the co-head of its life sciences antitrust group.

William Lavery and Joseph Ostoyich represent large public and private companies in antitrust investigations and litigation, the firm said. Ostoyich, who was an executive committee member at Houston-founded Baker Botts, will lead Clifford Chance's U.S. antitrust litigation practice.

Lavery, who focuses on government investigations, defends clients before the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division, the Federal Trade Commission and in federal courts, Clifford Chance said. Lavery's clients have included Exxon Mobil Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp.

Ostoyich has been lead trial counsel in dozens of cases and has represented clients including Exxon Mobil Corporation, AT&T Inc. and Colfax Corp.

Marc Besen, global co-head of antitrust at Clifford Chance, said in a statement that the addition of Lavery and Ostoyich will help clients respond to increasingly aggressive global antitrust enforcement.

A spokesperson for Baker Botts wished the partners well.

Antitrust partners have been on the move in recent months. Last week, Milbank added a former U.S. Federal Trade Commission competition official and an attorney from the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Last month, Latham & Watkins hired an antitrust partner from Linklaters in London and in February, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe's antitrust leader joined Dechert along with two other antitrust partners. Also in February, Live Nation hired Latham & Watkins' former antitrust chair.

