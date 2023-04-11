Clifford Chance hires another U.S. insurance partner in New York

Summary

(Reuters) - London-founded global law firm Clifford Chance said Tuesday it is again expanding its U.S. insurance practice with a New York lawyer hire from a rival firm.

Francis Monaco is leaving Mayer Brown, where he was co-leader of the mergers and acquisitions and private equity team, for Clifford Chance's global insurance industry group.

The firm in September hired Dennis Manfredi, a former Sidley Austin insurance and financial services partner, to serve as co-head of its U.S. insurance team. Earlier that month, insurance regulatory lawyer Eugene Benger joined as counsel from Debevoise & Plimpton.

"The U.S. is the world's largest insurance market" and the firm is committed to advising the insurance sector and financial investor clients in the United States, Ashley Prebble, Clifford Chance's global head of insurance, said in a statement.

Clifford Chance is one of several large UK law firms pushing to grow U.S. legal market share. In January, the firm named Washington, D.C.-based partner Sharis Arnold Pozen as its new regional managing partner for the Americas. Pozen, who is co-chair of the global antitrust group, will take the helm from Evan Cohen, effective May 1.

The 2,500-lawyer firm's website says it now has more than 300 U.S. lawyers in its New York and Washington offices.

Monaco counsels insurance and reinsurance companies on transactional and regulatory matters. Prior to joining Mayer Brown in 2016, he worked at other firms including Hogan Lovells and now-defunct Dewey & LeBoeuf, according to his LinkedIn account.

A Mayer Brown spokesperson wished him well.

