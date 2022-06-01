Clifford Chance recruits King & Wood funds partner in Madrid

Summary

Alier joins Clifford Chance's 32-partner funds and investment management team

(Reuters) - Global law firm Clifford Chance said Wednesday it hired a partner to its funds and investment management team in Madrid from King & Wood Mallesons.

Ildefonso Alier arrives from the Asia-founded international firm, where he has been a partner since 2019, a Clifford Chance statement said.

Alier will join Clifford Chance's 32-partner funds group spread across its offices in Europe. The practice advises domestic and international financial investors, specializing in fund establishment and structuring, said London-based Clifford Chance.

According to the firm, Alier’s 18 years of experience spans various aspects of fund management, ranging from establishment and structuring of domestic and international private funds to advising fund managers, including in the Spanish market.

Sources recently told Reuters that Sri Lanka hired Clifford Chance alongside financial services company Lazard as the country prepares to renegotiate its debts.

Sri Lanka seeks to restructure more than $12 billion of overseas debts as it experiences its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

A King & Wood Mallesons spokesperson didn't immediately respond to request for comment on Alier's departure Wednesday.

