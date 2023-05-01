Clyde & Co partners break off to form new insurance law firm

Law Firms Clyde & Co LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A group of 20 U.S. lawyers has departed the London-founded law firm Clyde & Co to form a new firm that will represent insurance companies.

The firm, Werner Ahari Mangel, launched Monday with nine founding partners from Clyde & Co, including name partners Meredith Werner, Leslie Ahari and Douglas Mangel.

The bulk of the team will be based in a Washington, D.C., office while several lawyers work remotely in other states, according to Werner, who is based in North Carolina.

The new firm has 22 lawyers overall, with 20 coming from Clyde & Co. The firm said its lawyers will advise on matters, including directors and officers, employment, cyber, and financial institutions' professional liability coverage.

Clyde & Co spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the group's departure.

Werner said the team is a "tight-knit group," and some lawyers have practiced together for nearly 20 years at several different firms.

The group was "feeling a little entrepreneurial," and at this point in their careers, wanted to take the reins of firm management in a way that is not possible at a larger firm, she said.

She said the new firm will continue to work with Clyde & Co on some matters.

Clyde & Co opened a Washington office in 2017 with its hire of a group from the firm now called Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, including several of the lawyers now leaving to start Werner Ahari Mangel.

The firm has launched 15 U.S. offices since arriving in the United States in 2006, most recently in Boston this year through an acquisition of a small local firm. The firm says it has 2,400 lawyers in more than 60 offices globally.

Read more:

Law firm mergers continue, bringing U.K.'s Clyde & Co to Boston

UK's Clyde & Co opens three new U.S. offices after midsize firm hires











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.