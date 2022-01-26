Clyde & Co snags aviation vet as UK firms continue to eye U.S.

Summary

Summary Law firms Clyde & Co opened three offices last year in the Western U.S.

(Reuters) - Clyde & Co is the latest UK-founded firm looking to the U.S. for legal hires, tapping the former chair of Baker McKenzie's global aviation practice, Kenneth Quinn, as a partner in Washington, D.C.

The 1,800-lawyer global firm said Wednesday it had made the hire as a number of firms with UK roots are opening more U.S. offices and growing existing ones, often with hires from American competitors.

Clyde & Co said it has a total of 220 lawyers in the U.S. It's built its ranks since arriving in 2006 with the opening of an office in New York.

The firm opened three new U.S. offices last year in Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas, poaching several attorneys from Chicago-based midsize firm Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff.

Clyde & Co has around 15 lawyers in Washington, D.C., where Quinn will be based, according to its website.

Among the other UK-founded firms to make U.S. inroads is Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, which has grown its U.S. headcount by 50% since 2019. In 2020 it opened its third U.S. office in Silicon Valley, which it's grown by hiring from rivals in the region.

It's also recently picked up two lawyers from Wall Street firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York.

Another UK-founded firm, Allen & Overy, opened offices in both Silicon Valley and San Francisco with eight partners from New York-based White & Case in August.

Quinn said he represented aviation-related companies after tragedies like the crash of Pan Am 103 and 9/11.

Before Baker McKenzie, he was also head of the aviation, aerospace and transportation practice at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, and worked for the U.S. federal government, according to Clyde & Co.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

