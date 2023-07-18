Coca-Cola loses bid to disqualify law firm Paul Hastings in trade-secret fight

Summary

July 18 (Reuters) - A Florida federal judge has denied Coca-Cola's (KO.N) bid to disqualify law firm Paul Hastings from representing its adversary in a trade-secrets lawsuit, despite the firm's work for the soda giant on another matter.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Norway on Monday said Coca-Cola signed a broad waiver that allowed Paul Hastings to represent SuperCooler Technologies in a lawsuit accusing Coca-Cola of stealing trade secrets related to drink-cooling innovations.

Paul Hastings said in a statement on Tuesday that it was pleased with the decision, which it said was consistent with "longstanding" precedent.

Representatives for Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola in 2021 hired a Paul Hastings attorney for advice related to international human rights in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the lawyer also worked for the company on other matters, the ruling said. The company signed an agreement with the firm allowing it to represent conflicting clients as long as the matter is not "substantially related" to its work for Coca-Cola.

Refrigeration startup SuperCooler hired law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel to represent it in its lawsuit against Coca-Cola, which was filed in February.

SuperCooler kept the case with former Cahill attorney Brad Bondi after he moved to Paul Hastings in April. Coca-Cola moved to disqualify the firm soon after.

Norway said on Monday that Coca-Cola had waived the conflict of interest created by the firm's representation of SuperCooler. He rejected the company's argument that the waiver was too broad and said that Coca-Cola had given informed consent to it as an "experienced, frequent and sophisticated consumer of legal services."

"Coca-Cola knew what Paul Hastings is, what Paul Hastings does, and the types of clients Paul Hastings represents," Norway said, and it "understood and consented to Paul Hastings serving as counsel to an opposing party in future litigation matters."

The case is SuperCooler Technologies Inc v. Coca-Cola Co, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, No. 6:23-cv-00187.

For SuperCooler: Brad Bondi of Paul Hastings

For Coca-Cola: Anitra Clement of Shook Hardy & Bacon

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

