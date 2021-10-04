Cole Schotz adds two IP partners from shuttered Janik Vinnakota

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Summary Law firms Janik Vinnakota officially closed Sept. 30

(Reuters) - Cole Schotz has expanded its Texas presence with two partners from now-defunct law firm Janik Vinnakota, the firm said Monday.

Rajkumar Vinnakota and Sean Hsu joined Cole Schotz as members of its intellectual property department in Dallas.

They confirmed that their former Dallas-based firm, which Vinnakota co-founded with Glenn Janik, shut down at the end of last month and is currently winding down.

Vinnakota represents clients in complex commercial litigation. Hsu handles licensing and enforcement proceedings, and works on commercial disputes.

Cole Schotz, which has seven offices in six states, has about 170 attorneys with 11 working out of Dallas, per the firm’s website.

Janik Vinnakota was founded in 2016, according to Vinnakota. He said that after a few years in business, firm leaders were thinking about their next steps, but those conversations were accelerated by Janik's death in December 2020.

"For us, the right choice was to go to a platform that can handle our clients and then we can leverage that platform with people that are here and keep growing," said Vinnakota.

Janik Vinnakota was a trial law firm that focused on “complex commercial and patent litigation, as well as startup and technology business formation,” according to its now-parked website.

Cole Schotz has added five IP attorneys in the past two years. Vishal Patel, a former partner at Thompson & Knight, joined the firm's IP group as a member in Dallas in January. In April 2019, the firm added two members and two associates from Dallas-based IP firm, Klemchuk.