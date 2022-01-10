Conservative boutique adds Mayer Brown appellate veteran

Summary

(Reuters) - The conservative litigation boutique Schaerr Jaffe in Washington, D.C., has added a veteran Mayer Brown appellate partner who defended Google Inc and other major companies in class action disputes.

Donald Falk joined 16-lawyer Schaerr Jaffe this month, according to his LinkedIn biography, and he advised courts on Monday that he was no longer at much-larger Mayer Brown, which is based in Chicago. Falk, a California bar member since 1990, was based in Mayer Brown's office in Palo Alto, California.

A Mayer Brown spokesperson declined to comment about Falk's departure but said "we wish him well." A 2012 report by The American Lawyer trade publication called Falk "California's class action killer."

Among Falk's cases, he was on the Mayer Brown team in 2019 representing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a lawsuit in California defending the power of employers to enter arbitration agreements with their workers. He also defended American Honda Motor Co Inc in an appeals court that struck down a consumer class certification order in 2012.

Gene Schaerr left Winston & Strawn in 2014 to form the boutique in a move that he said was to minimize client conflicts that can be more prevalent at large U.S. law firms. At the time, Schaerr led Winston's Supreme Court practice, and he departed to represent Utah in defending the state ban on same-sex marriage.

In another recent case, Georgia hired Schaerr as a "special assistant attorney general" to help defend the state from voting-related claims brought by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's Justice Department.

Firm partner Christopher Bartolomucci previously was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, and former DLA Piper partner Mark Paoletta joined the firm last year after serving in high-level posts in the Trump administration.

Paoletta registered late last year to lobby for the conservative activist group Project Veritas on matters tied to an FBI search of its founder's home, and he's on a team lobbying for religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Falk and name partner Erik Jaffe clerked for Judge Douglas Ginsburg on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit from 1990 to 1991.

In an email to Reuters on Monday, Falk said he "could not resist the opportunity" to reunite with Jaffe and work with firm co-founder Schaerr, whom he described as "an old competitor."

Falk touted what he called the "nimble efficiency of the Schaerr Jaffe platform." He said, "Law practice is fun again!"

