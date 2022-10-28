Conservative legal groups take aim at attorney anti-bias rule















(Reuters) - More than a dozen conservative and religious groups have urged a U.S. appellate court to continue blocking Pennsylvania's adoption of an anti-harassment and discrimination professional rule for lawyers.

In amicus briefs filed this week before the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, the religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom and others argued that the rule, which was backed by the American Bar Association, violates attorneys' free speech rights.

"While the government may regulate what attorneys say in the courtroom, express in briefs, and disclose about clients, it can’t silence their voices on matters of public concern," Jake Warner, Alliance Defending Freedom's senior counsel, said in a statement.

Pacific Legal warned that Pennsylvania's adoption of ABA model Rule 8.4(g), which prohibits lawyers from knowingly engaging "in conduct constituting harassment or discrimination" based on race, sex, religion and other grounds, could be abused by bar officials in the future, citing historical examples.

Attorneys who helped Americans resist the draft during World War I were disbarred, while the threat of bar discipline was used to discourage civil rights litigation, Pacific Legal said.

"There is no way to know how many attorneys would have expressed a certain viewpoint but kept silent after witnessing public examples of persecution like those above," the group's brief said.

Zachary Greenberg, a program officer for the non-profit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, first challenged the rule in August 2020. He has asserted he is at risk of violating the discrimination rule because of presentations he gives about offensive and derogatory language, including racial and homophobic slurs.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disciplinary board and its prosecutorial arm, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, have argued that Greenberg's conduct would not violate Rule 8.4(g).

U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney blocked the rule in March, after the state supreme court amended it, finding it to be overbroad and in conflict with the First Amendment.

Pennsylvania officials have appealed Kenney's ruling. They are represented by attorneys from Williams & Connolly.

The ABA and other bar associations and legal ethics experts -- represented by attorneys from Cozen O'Connor, Fox Rothschild, Hogan Lovells, Kaplan Hecker & Fink and Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin -- filed their own briefs last month in support of the amended rule.

"There is no constitutional right to engage in discrimination or harassment in the practice of law (or elsewhere)," the ABA argued.

