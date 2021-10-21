Constantine Cannon hires London litigator from McGuire Woods

Cyclists view the London skyline from Greenwich Park, London, Britain, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Summary

Summary Law firms Hardeep Nahal spent a decade at McGuireWoods

Constantine Cannon has around 12 attorneys based in London The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Trial attorney Hardeep Nahal has joined Constantine Cannon as a partner in London after 10 years at McGuireWoods, the firm announced Thursday.

Constantine Cannon, a 79-attorney firm, has four offices, and is known for its handling of whistleblower cases and antitrust lawsuits.

The firm has about a dozen attorneys based in London, according to its website.

As part of the firm’s commercial litigation group, Nahal, licensed as a "solcitor-advocate," will continue to represent international clients, including in the U.S., U.K. and India, the firm said.

He has been part of a number of high-profile cases, according to the firm, involving energy companies, banks and investors, including the fallout from the Lloyds Bank and HBOS bailout.

“We are delighted to welcome such a seasoned professional to our commercial litigation practice,” said Richard Aborn, managing partner of the firm’s London office, in a statement. “Hardeep’s impressive list of accomplishments and deep experience will be a huge asset to our firm.”

Nahal said in a statement that he is honored to be a part of a firm with a “marvelous roster of attorneys.”

A representative from McGuireWoods did not immediately return requests for comment.

Read more:

Greenberg Traurig white collar head jumps to HFW in London