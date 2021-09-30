ContractPodAi scores $115 mln in investment led by SoftBank fund

SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Summary Legal tech is "massive" investment market, company CEO says

Will use funds to grow tech, expand in APAC region

(Reuters) - ContractPodAi Technologies said Thursday it has raised a $115 million Series C investment, joining a parade of legal technology companies that have secured fresh funding this year as the sector takes off.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the growth round for London-based ContractPodAi, which provides an artificial intelligence-fueled contract lifecycle management platform. The round is the first time the SoftBank fund has invested in a legal tech company, according to ContractPodAi.

Venture capital and private equity firms in the past couple of years have "really recognized how large [the legal tech market] is and how underserved it is," said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO of ContractPodAi.

The legal tech sector is a "massive investment market to be tapped into," he said. Other legal tech and legal services companies, including Rocket Lawyer, Clio, Reveal and Ironclad, have scored funding from venture capital and private equity firms in 2021 as investors eye the promise of technology and digitization in legal.

ContractPodAi, which launched in 2015, will use the funds to grow its tech capabilities and expand into new markets, including the APAC region, Misra said.

The company, which has been known as a player in the contracts area, expanded beyond contract lifecycle management earlier this year with the launch of a new platform that allows in-house legal teams to manage all types of matters.

ContractPodAi's "platformization" strategy, as Misra called it, could see use cases for its technology in areas like data protection compliance or intellectual property and litigation management, he said. The ability to build applications that solve a variety of challenges for in-house counsel is something that is attractive to big investors, Misra said.

"We believe the company's modularized, one platform approach extends way beyond existing contract lifecycle management to capture a vast array of legal use cases across multiple jurisdictions," Ayush Jain, investor for SoftBank Investment Advisors, said in a statement. Jain, as part of the deal, will join the company's board.

The company raised a $55 million Series B round led by Insight Partners in July 2019. In the new round announced Thursday, ContractPodAi's valuation grew five times from the 2019 round, the company said. Eagle Proprietary Investments, an existing investor, also contributed.

Read More:

Rocket Lawyer scores $223 mln as investors place bets on legal services

With fresh funding, Clio becomes a legal practice management 'unicorn'