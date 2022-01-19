Cooley adds 4-lawyer financial services enforcement team in D.C., Chicago

Signage on the exterior of the building where law firm Cooley LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cooley said on Wednesday it has hired four financial services lawyers from midsize law firm Buckley.

The team, which includes partners Michelle Rogers, Katherine Katz and Joshua Kotin, represents clients in government enforcement actions and litigation.

Rogers, Katz and special counsel Katherine Halliday join 1,500-lawyer Cooley in Washington, D.C., as the firm continues to recruit talent to its East Coast offices.

Kotin will be based in Cooley's new Chicago office, which the Palo Alto, California-founded firm opened in May 2021. The firm has added several partners to the outpost since the launch.

The lawyers are longtime veterans of Buckley, a Washington-founded firm that focuses on financial services, litigation and government enforcement. A Buckley representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

The group joins Cooley's litigation department, forming a new financial services enforcement team led by Rogers, according to a representative for Cooley.

Rogers said her team brings enforcement expertise to round out Cooley's financial services offerings. Cooley has also recently expanded its financial services regulatory capabilities, she said, the teams will work together.

The firm hired financial services regulatory partners Obrea Poindexter and Sean Ruff, former co-chairs of Morrison & Foerster's financial technology group, in Washington last year.

The newest hires collectively represent a range of financial industry clients, including consumer financial services providers, banks and private equity sponsors in federal and state enforcement actions, regulatory compliance, litigation and internal investigations, Cooley said.

