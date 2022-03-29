Cooley adds Linklaters' former antitrust head in Brussels

Summary

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley-founded law firm Cooley on Tuesday said that the former head of Linklaters’ global competition practice has joined the firm as a partner in its antitrust group in Brussels, home of the European Union's top antitrust regulator.

Jonas Koponen led Linklaters’ global antitrust and foreign investment group from 2015–2019, and previously co-headed the firm’s global healthcare team, according to an archived bio on Linklaters’ website.

Koponen is the third partner to join Cooley’s global antitrust practice in March. The Palo Alto, California-based law firm hired a former DOJ antitrust division attorney in Washington, D.C., and the former co-head of UK law firm CMS’ competition practice in London, Cooley said.

Koponen advises on merger control and enforcement matters, with experience in the finance, healthcare, life sciences and technology sectors, Cooley said in a statement.

According to his Linklaters bio, Koponen has advised Johnson & Johnson on several transactions, including its $16.6 billion acquisition of Pfizer Consumer Healthcare.

He counseled Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals in 2018 on its $62 billion recommended offer for UK biopharma company Shire – the largest outbound M&A deal by a Japanese company at the time.

Koponen also advised Microsoft on its acquisition of Yahoo's search business, and in relation to a European Commission investigation into Google's alleged antitrust violations in the market for web search services, the bio said.

A spokesperson for Linklaters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

