Cooley adds Simpson Thacher public companies leader in N.Y.

Summary Brad Goldberg has represented Blackstone, Carlyle Group, Bumble

Goldberg is at least the 4th public companies partner Cooley has poached this year

(Reuters) - Palo Alto, California-founded Cooley is expanding its public companies practice by luring away a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner who helped take dating app operator Bumble Inc public earlier this year.

Brad Goldberg, an 18-year veteran of Simpson Thacher, has joined Cooley as a partner in its New York office, the firm said Wednesday. Goldberg was the head of Simpson Thacher's public company advisory practice for private equity.

Goldberg, whose clients have included Blackstone Inc, one of the world's biggest fund managers, and private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc, said now was an ideal time to pair his experience with Cooley's public company practice.

"It’s hard not to have seen the growth Cooley has had over the years in this space," Goldberg said.

Cooley touts itself as the "(No. 1) firm taking companies public since 2014," representing more than 1,500 public companies. The firm said it is also the "principal corporate governance and securities counsel" for more than 230 public companies.

Goldberg is at least the fourth New York-based public companies practice partner Cooley has tapped this year. In April, the firm expanded its bench with two attorneys from White & Case and Fenwick & West with experience working on blank-check company IPOs. Cooley added a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partner last month.

Cooley has had a presence in the Big Apple since 2006, when the Palo Alto firm – then known as Cooley Godward – merged with New York firm Kronish Lieb Weiner & Hellman. Since then, its New York office has grown to be its largest, said Kathleen Pakenham, the firm's New York partner-in-charge.

"This is part of our continuing story of dominance in the New York market," Pakenham said.

New York isn't the only market Cooley has targeted for expansion lately. Since opening a Chicago office in March, the firm has been poaching partners from Kirkland & Ellis, Mayer Brown and, just last month, the head of DLA Piper's corporate group in the Windy City.

A spokesperson for Simpson Thacher did not respond to a request for comment. Karen Hsu Kelley is listed by the firm as head of its public company advisory practice.

