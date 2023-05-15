Cooley boosts London life sciences team with Covington hire

Summary

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Cooley said on Monday it has hired a long-time Covington & Burling partner for its global life sciences practice in London.

Simon Amies advises on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and venture capital transactions with a focus on the life sciences sector, Cooley said.

Justin Stock, managing partner of Cooley’s London office, said the firm has ambitious plans for its cross-border life sciences platform, citing its work on UK and European biotech listings and transactions involving the United States.

Cooley has nearly 2,500 life sciences clients worldwide, including almost 50% of companies included in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, the firm said, and is a top advisor for U.S. life sciences IPOs.

The California-headquartered firm advised biopharmaceutical company Acelyrin Inc on its initial public offering this month, which marked the second-largest biotechnology IPO and largest clinical-stage biotechnology IPO ever, according to the firm. Acelyrin was valued at $2.1 billion following its debut on the Nasdaq index on May 5.

Amies was at Covington for 21 years, including almost 17 years as a partner, according to his LinkedIn bio. A Covington spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

Cooley laid off at least 150 U.S. employees in November, including 78 lawyers, pointing to overcapacity after aggressive hiring to meet soaring demand in 2020 and 2021.











