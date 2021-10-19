Cooley brings back government contracts pro from Perkins Coie

Cooley LLP offices in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - After three years at Perkins Coie, government contracts specialist David Fletcher has returned to Cooley to help the firm expand its contracting practice.

The Silicon Valley-based firm said Tuesday that Fletcher has rejoined its Washington, D.C., office as a partner. Fletcher had served for nearly a decade as a special counsel at Cooley before he joined Perkins Coie's partnership in late 2018.

As the government's reliance on "new and evolving technologies" continues to grow, Fletcher said he was attracted by the tech-focused firm's push to expand its government contracting practice.

Fletcher first joined Cooley in 2007 from DLA Piper. From 2011 to 2013 he took a break from law firm practice to take an in-house counsel position as counsel for government business at GE Aviation.

Chris Kimball, who leads Cooley's Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. practice, said increased regulatory scrutiny on foreign investment puts a premium on contracting expertise.

"For us, we really needed to ramp up on the government side to balance out that capability and to be credible in the market," Kimball said.

A representative for Perkins Coie did not respond to a request for comment on Fletcher's departure.

Reporting by Xiumei Dong