Cooley expands CFIUS group with U.S. Treasury official

Cooley LLP offices in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Bridget Reineking joins Cooley's 12-lawyer CFIUS in Washington The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley-founded Cooley is continuing to add lawyers in the U.S. capital, bringing on a former Treasury Department official to expand its international trade group and expertise on matters involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Bridget Reineking has joined Cooley’s Washington, D.C., office as a special counsel, the firm said Tuesday. At Treasury, she most recently directed the Office of the General Counsel’s national security work as senior counsel and served as lead counsel for the agency's Office of Investment Security.

Reineking oversaw the resolution of more than 600 transactions reviewed by CFIUS and had a lead role in implementing the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, Cooley said.

According to Chris Kimball, who leads Cooley's CFIUS practice, the firm now has 12 lawyers in its CFIUS group, covering areas including government contracts, export control and sanctions.

"Going forward, I expect we'll be continuing to build out the team," Kimball said, anticipating “heightened scrutiny” of foreign investment in U.S. businesses.

Prior to her government career, Reineking practiced as an associate at Latham & Watkins for four years. She also worked as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

As a U.S. Army Reserve officer, Reineking also serves as chief of intelligence law for her legal operations detachment, Cooley said.

She arrives at Cooley less than a month after the firm hired back government contracts specialist David Fletcher from Perkins Coie in Washington.

Read more:

Cooley brings back government contracts pro from Perkins Coie