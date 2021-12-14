Cooley eyes public company client work with latest N.Y. partner hire

Summary

Summary Law firms Cooley has hired partner Jean Park in New York from Simpson Thacher

Cooley is poaching lawyers from competitors to represent public companies on wide-ranging matters The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Cooley said on Tuesday it has snapped up Jean Park from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, the latest in a series of New York partner hires to its practice focused on advising public companies on matters including corporate governance, transactions and litigation.

Park joins the public companies practice at Palo Alto, California-founded Cooley, after serving as the head of her prior firm's practice centered on emerging growth companies. Cooley about two months ago lured away another Simpson Thacher public companies partner, Brad Goldberg.

Cooley is known for advising startups and other private companies, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors, but increasingly has larger public companies on its client roster.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Jason Kent, co-chair of the public companies practice, said while the firm has an "evergreen" emerging companies client base, those companies "ultimately grow up" and go public. The firm is building up its public companies practice to meet that need, he said.

The 1,500-lawyer firm has hired at least three other New York-based partners to the group this year from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, White & Case and Fenwick & West.

Park represents companies, investment banks and investors in transactional, corporate and securities matters, with a focus on the tech and healthcare sectors, the firm said. Her work includes initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions.

Simpson Thacher didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Cooley has added lawyers this year in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., in an effort to expand its East Coast bench.

The firm also has been hiring lawyers for its new Chicago outpost, which launched in May.

Read more:

Cooley adds Simpson Thacher public companies leader in N.Y.

Cooley bets on SPAC pipeline with White & Case, Fenwick hires

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.