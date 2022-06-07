Cooley recruits M&A partner from Gibson Dunn in New York

Summary

(Reuters) - Cooley said Tuesday it brought on a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher transactional lawyer, William Sorabella, to its mergers and acquisitions practice in New York.

Sorabella has been at Gibson Dunn since 2019. Before joining the firm, he had been a partner at Kirkland & Ellis starting in 2006.

He focuses on representing corporate buyers and sellers, private equity funds and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), Cooley said.

His clients include corporations in life sciences and healthcare as well as technology, areas where Silicon Valley-founded Cooley has worked frequently on deals.

He advised a special committee of the board of directors of Spartan Acquisition Corp II in the SPAC's $1.175 billion acquisition of Sunlight Financial LLC in 2021, according to Gibson Dunn's website.

SPACS are shell companies that raise funds through a public listing in order to acquire a private company and take it public.

While at Kirkland, Sorabella advised 3G Capital, which along with Berkshire Hathaway Inc, acquired H.J. Heinz Co in a $28 billion deal, the firm said in a 2013 statement.

Global mergers and acquisitions surged in 2021 and exceeded $5 trillion for the first time. Cooley was the principal advisor on 278 announced M&A deals globally last year, according to Refinitiv data, ranking No. 25 among law firms.

Last month, Cooley represented gay dating app Grindr as it went public in a $2.1 billion acquisition by Tiga Acquisition Corp, a Singapore-based SPAC.

A Gibson Dunn spokesperson didn't immediately respond to request for comment on Sorabella's departure.

Reporting by Shruthi K

