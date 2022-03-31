Cooley taps Baker McKenzie data privacy partner in D.C.

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Cooley LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Cooley brought on partners from Linklaters and O'Melveny & Myers earlier this month

Michael Egan, who joined Cooley from Baker McKenzie, said new hires affirmed his decision to join The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Cooley continued a string of hires it's made this month, saying Thursday it has lured Washington, D.C.-based data privacy partner Michael Egan away from Baker McKenzie, where he has worked the last 14 years.

Egan has joined Cooley as a partner in what the firm dubs its "cyber/data/privacy practice." He advises clients on how to prepare for and respond to data breaches and comply with data privacy regulations, the firm said.

Egan has also represented companies before government agencies like the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, according to Cooley.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Baker McKenzie said Egan advised consumer goods company Unilever Plc on the data privacy aspects of its purchase last year of food supplement company brand Onnit. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The firm has made several hires this month. Earlier this week, Cooley tapped the former head of Linklaters' global competition practice in Brussels. On March 14, the firm said it would open its second office in Los Angeles with a capital markets leader poached from O'Melveny & Myers.

Egan said those moves affirmed his decision to join Cooley.

Patrick Van Eecke, the head of Cooley's European cyber/data/privacy practice, said Egan's large firm experience at Baker McKenzie was a selling point in his hire. Clients want to call "someone who has been there, done that, and got the T-shirt," he said.

Read more:

Cooley adds Linklaters' former antitrust head in Brussels

Cooley launches 2nd L.A. office with O'Melveny capital markets leader

Unilever to buy food supplement brand Onnit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.