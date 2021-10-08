Cooley taps former 'Whitey' Bulger prosecutor in Boston

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cooley has added longtime federal prosecutor Zach Hafer as a partner in Boston, the California-founded firm said on Friday, as it continues growing its East Coast litigation roster.

Hafer leaves the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, where he worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for 14 years. During his tenure, which included serving as chief of the criminal division, Hafer was on the team that tried the high-profile case against James "Whitey" Bulger and supervised the Varsity Blues college admissions case, Cooley said.

He also prosecuted Jasiel Correia, a former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, who was sentenced to six years in prison last month after being convicted of defrauding investors in an app company and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from local marijuana companies.

Hafer joins Cooley's litigation department. The 1,300-lawyer firm in July brought on former Manhattan federal prosecutor Russell Capone in New York and hired three white collar partners in June to the firm's recently launched Chicago office.

"I've been impressed by Cooley's dedication to building out its litigation and white-collar capabilities on the East Coast and nationally," Hafer said in a statement.

At Cooley, he will focus on complex litigation, white collar defense and investigations and trial work, the firm said. Prior to his time at the Massachusetts' U.S. attorney's office, Hafer was a litigation associate at Debevoise & Plimpton.

