Corporate legal chiefs signal busy year for lawyer hires

(Reuters) - It isn't just the law firm hiring market that's hot right now.

Nearly half of corporate legal departments plan to hire more lawyers in 2022 amid heightened regulatory challenges, a new report found.

The Association of Corporate Counsel and e-discovery company Exterro said Tuesday that 45% of the 861 chief legal officers they surveyed in the fall plan on hiring more in-house lawyers this year, up from 32% in last year’s report.

Legal chiefs are also looking to add more staff, with 29% expecting to hire more paralegals, a nine-point increase from 2021, according to the survey. Demand for privacy professionals, administrative staff, legal operations professionals and other staff members is also up from last year.

Regulatory pressures are helping spur the expected hires, the ACC said. Two-thirds of respondents to the survey said industry-specific regulations represent the greatest legal challenges to their organizations this year.

“As privacy regulations increase globally, including in the United States, companies are prioritizing records management, data privacy, cyber protection, and all those things point back to the governance risk and compliance mandate by the law departments,” said Jenny Hamilton, who was hired as Exterro’s first general counsel in November.

In addition to expanding their legal departments, 41% of legal chiefs said they intend to send more work to law firms this year, up from 34% in 2021. The number who said they plan to outsource more legal work to alternative legal service providers increased from 18% to 24% this year.

That's good news for law firms and other outside legal providers, which already experienced strong client demand in 2021, data from Citi Private Bank's Law Firm Group and others have shown.

