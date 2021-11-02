Court and Judge Rules Update: October 27 – November 2, 2021

02-Nov-2021 - This Legal Update reports on significant changes to the local civil and criminal rules and procedures for all US federal district courts and appellate courts between October 27 and November 2, 2021. It also reports on changes to the individual civil and criminal practice rules for the judges in select district courts during this period.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni updated their individual rules of practice in civil cases and criminal cases.

The US District Court for the Western District of New York upgraded to NextGen CM/ECF.

Judge Julien Xavier Neals updated their judicial preferences.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced that beginning November 1, 2021, attorneys seeking admission to practice in the district must complete and submit their applications through PACER. Paper applications with checks will not be accepted after December 1, 2021.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit updated its brief and appendix requirements, adding that counsel listed on the covers of the principal briefs will be listed as "on brief" attorneys on the court's opinion.

Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle posted a new standing order regarding Rule 7.1 disclosure statements.

The US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued a notice rescinding Circuit Rule 57, effective immediately.

The US District Court for the Central District of Illinois issued a general order announcing amendments its local rules. The amendments are effective November 1, 2021.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin amended Criminal L.R. 16(a)(3), replacing "open file materials" with "expanded discovery materials."

The US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit revised its local rules, effective November 1, 2021.

Judge Maria A. Audero posted a new stipulated protective order.

The US District Court for the Northern District of California revised its local civil rules, effective November 1, 2021.

Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler posted a new standing order.

Judge Vince Chhabria posted new standard preliminary jury instructions for criminal cases.