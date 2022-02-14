Covington capital markets leader swaps firms for Paul Hastings

Summary

(Reuters) - Paul Hastings said Monday that Chris DeCresce, who most recently served as a co-leader of Covington & Burling's securities and capital markets practice, has joined the firm as a partner in New York.

DeCresce said he works with financial services clients, including middle market investment banks and financial technology companies.

The Los Angeles-founded law firm, like several other large firms, has recently beefed up its fintech team as the industry evolves.

Paul Hastings earlier this month hired former O'Melveny & Myers fintech co-chair and white collar partner Laurel Loomis Rimon. Others to join the firm's fintech practice last year include former Venable lawyers Meredith Boylan and Allyson Baker, and another former O'Melveny fintech leader and capital markets partner, Eric Sibbit.

DeCresce, who also adds to the firm's capital markets and M&A practices, said the country is at an "inflection point in how banking services are being delivered." He said banks are looking to partner with or acquire fintech companies, and vice versa.

DeCresce joined Covington in 2015 from investment banking firm Sandler O'Neill & Partners, now Piper Sandler Companies, where he was a managing director.

A Covington spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

