Cozen boosts N.Y. bench as litigation goes from stalled to ‘warp speed’

The company logo of the law firm Cozen O'Connor is seen at their legal offices in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Cozen Oconnor See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Philadelphia-based Cozen O’Connor is adding muscle to its commercial litigation practice in New York with a six-lawyer team from Anderson Kill, the firm announced on Monday.

The group move, led by Jeremy Deutsch, marks the latest expansion for Cozen's growing New York office. The Big Apple location has added 11 attorneys this year, according to the firm, with about 115 lawyers now listed on Cozen's website as fully or partly New York-based.

Deutsch described Cozen as "simultaneously both dynamic and entrepreneurial."

"It's fairly fluid in terms of leadership," he said. "I think that it's very welcoming of new ideas and allows people to play a role at whatever level they want to."

Deutsch, who previously chaired Anderson Kill's corporate and securities group, is joining Cozen as a shareholder. Making the move with him from the New York firm are of counsel Christian Cangiano, and Elliot Coz who joins as counsel, and associates Eric Huang, Christopher Paolino and Ian Bain.

“As the markets continue to become more complex and new and unique structured products or asset classes become prominent, there is an extraordinary need to have a team that is proactive and understands the nuances of financial instruments and their underlying contracts,” James Heller, a co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s commercial litigation department and chair of its product liability practice, said in a statement.

Cozen said it plans to keep adding litigators to the practice. Barry Boss, another co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s commercial litigation department, said the team is joining as courts are reopening and "stalled cases are now moving at warp speed."

Deutsch has represented clients in litigation and arbitration matters involving major fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, breaches of contract and joint venture agreements. He also litigated on securities and investment fraud, copyright and trademark infringement and intellectual property matters.

“When you can add a lawyer of his caliber and reputation who has successfully litigated as a trial attorney before every conceivable courtroom, regulatory body, and arbitration setting, you are adding a strategic ally for your clients,” Cozen O’Connor’s executive chairman and chief executive Michael Heller said in a statement. “Bringing a whole team shows our commitment to the commercial litigation practice, which we believe will continue to be an extremely active segment.”