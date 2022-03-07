Cozen O'Connor adds capital markets attorney team from Miller Thomson

The company logo of the law firm Cozen O'Connor is seen at their legal offices in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cozen O’Connor said it added a new capital markets and securities team comprising five attorneys from law firm Miller Thomson in Vancouver.

Joining Cozen's capital markets and securities practice from the Canadian firm are shareholders Rory Godinho, Kathy Tang and Brian Fast. Lucy Schilling and Iain Mingo will also make the jump.

Godinho has experience advising on matters such as initial public offerings, public and private equity and debt financings and mergers and acquisitions, Cozen O'Connor said.

Aside from adding the new lawyers, New York-founded Cozen O'Connor is also moving to a new office space in Vancouver.

Larry P. Laubach, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s corporate practice group, said in a statement the firm is looking to grow its capital markets practice as more U.S. companies seek to list on Canadian stock exchanges as an alternative to U.S. venture capital.

A Miller Thomson spokesperson was unavailable for comment on its team's departure.

Cozen O'Connor also lost two attorneys in the U.S. Monday, as its former class action practice co-chairs landed at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Reporting by Shruthi K

