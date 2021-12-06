Cozen O'Connor hires lobbyist from Illinois governor's office

The company logo of the law firm Cozen O'Connor is seen at their legal offices in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Sydney Corryn Holman is the sixth member to join Cozen's lobbying arm in Chicago

Holman was a legislative affairs staff for Governor J.B. Pritzker The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Cozen O'Connor is continuing to expand its government relations subsidiary in the midwest, bringing on a full-time lobbyist from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's office.

The law firm's lobbying arm, Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, has added Sydney Corryn Holman to its Chicago and Illinois practices, the firm said Monday. Holman spent two and half years working for Pritzker's office, where she was a deputy director of legislative affairs and house liaison of legislative affairs.

Holman said she will leverage her government experience to help Cozen O'Connor clients advance their legislative agenda in Springfield and Chicago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Cozen O'Connor launched its public strategies subsidiary in 2009. According to its website, the group now has more than 40 lobbyists based in Washington, D.C., Richmond, Albany, New York City, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Chicago and Santa Monica.

Patrick Martin, the managing director of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies' Chicago office, said the lobbying group has been growing its midwest branch since he joined in 2018 from McGuireWoods Consulting. It now has six lawyers and lobbyists focused on the city, county and state government in Illinois, he said.

"In the course of the last three years, we built out a pretty sizable team," Martin said. "And bringing Sydney on was just sort of the next step of that."

Read more:

Cozen O'Connor opens Boca Raton office

Cozen boosts N.Y. bench as litigation goes from stalled to ‘warp speed’

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register