Cozen O'Connor opens Boca Raton office

Companies Law firms The law firm has absorbed two boutiques, Morris Law Group and Elder Law Associates

Cozen's other Florida offices are in Miami and West Palm Beach

(Reuters) - Cozen O'Connor on Thursday announced it has opened an office in Boca Raton, Florida, with six attorneys who focus on private client and trusts and estates matters.

In doing so, Philadelphia-founded Cozen is absorbing two local boutique firms -- Morris Law Group and Elder Law Associates -- that operated in the same office space and used the same phone number. Stuart Morris ran the Morris Law Group, while his wife, Ellen Morris, ran Elder Law Associates.

Stuart Morris will serve as the managing partner of Cozen's Boca Raton office. Joining him as partners are his wife Ellen Morris, Howard Krooks, Gregory Bloshinsky and Michael Gross. Cassandra Jelincic is joining Cozen as an of counsel.

Cozen leaders emphasized the importance of opening an office in Boca Raton. The 775-lawyer firm already has offices in Miami and West Palm Beach.

"Sophisticated estate and tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational family offices requires a very strong level of trust and understanding," Helene Jaron, the chair of Cozen's private client, trusts and estates practice, said in a press release.

Jaron touted the experience the attorneys have in succession planning, charitable giving, elder law and fiduciary litigation.