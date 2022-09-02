Cracking the code: Ordinance or Law coverage for natural disasters

Companies

September 2, 2022 - Natural catastrophes are the leading cause of corporate insurance losses in the U.S. over the past five years, according to Allianz's Global Claims Review 2022. Just in the past few years, major natural catastrophes have struck across the U.S., including the Texas Big Freeze, California's Dixie and Thomas Fires, the Southern U.S. tornadoes, and Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Michael, Maria, Florence, and Harvey in Louisiana, Florida, Texas and elsewhere.

The National Centers for Environmental Information estimates that this year's nine U.S. weather disaster events have each caused losses exceeding $1 billion.

The spike in natural disaster losses has resulted in much-needed judicial guidance on "Ordinance or Law" (O&L) Coverage, also known as "Code Upgrade" Coverage — a key component of property insurance programs that allows policyholders to recoup sums beyond the cost to replace or repair the property with like kind and quality where current state or local codes require improvements to the property. Courts handed policyholders a number of wins this year. Below are key takeaways from the four top decisions.

A preexisting condition that contributes to ordinance enforcement does not void O&L coverage.

Takeaway: Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Rymer Co., LLC marks a significant policyholder victory on the frequently disputed causal link required to tap into O&L coverage.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Rymer analyzed O&L endorsement language requiring the Covered Cause of Loss to "result[] in" the enforcement of the ordinance or law. There, a tornado damaged the roof of the insured's shopping mall. The roof was "wet" but fully operational before the tornado.

After an appraisal panel found only partial replacement was necessary, the mall owner applied for a building permit to perform partial repairs. The county denied the application based on a building code provision prohibiting a "roof recover" (partial repairs) of water-soaked roofs. The mall owner demanded the insurer pay for a total roof replacement.

The district court found that the O&L endorsement did not apply because the tornado damage did not "result[] in" enforcement of the building code provision. The 8th Circuit reversed on the basis that the tornado (a covered cause of loss) was a "but-for" cause of the county's enforcement of the ordinance. Even if the "resulting in" language required more than "but-for" causation, the O&L endorsement still covered a total roof replacement.

Without the tornado, the roof would not have been damaged and the mall owner would not have filed an application for partial repairs. And even if more than "but-for" causation was required, the tornado had a sufficiently close causal relationship with enforcement of the ordinance. The tornado, rather than the preexisting water-soaked condition of the roof, left the roof in need of the action prohibited by the ordinance — partial repairs. And it was not until the mall owner attempted to make the repairs that the county had grounds to enforce the ordinance.

Defenses to enforcement of O&L deadlines to repair or replace property exist and generally present questions for the trier of fact.

Takeaway: Landmark American Insurance Co. v. Port Royal by the Sea Condominium Owners Association carves out a critical defense to a common basis for insurers' refusal to pay O&L benefits: failure to comply with a policy deadline to repair or replace property. Port Royal is also an asset for policyholders faced with insurer summary judgment motions, as the decision reinforces that this defense typically involves questions of fact.

Port Royal involved hurricane damage to a condominium building. The condominium association's O&L endorsement, like many others, excluded code upgrades "[u]nless the repairs or replacement are made as soon as reasonably possible after the loss or damage, not to exceed two years." The association did not make repairs within that time period. The insurer sought summary judgment that this failure forfeited the association's O&L coverage.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas denied summary judgment, ruling that estoppel could prevent forfeiture of the association's code upgrade costs, even where the insurer had made partial payments toward the claim. Whether the association was prevented from making repairs necessary to claim O&L benefits by the insurer's actions was a question of fact. The association presented evidence that the insurer's refusal to timely pay all other policy benefits prevented it from making timely repairs.

Rebuild requirements for RCV coverage are inapplicable when building codes prevent the property from being rebuilt.

Takeaway: Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. v. Bennett Real Estate Owners Association provides some much-needed clarity on whether an insured is entitled to recover the full replacement cost value (RCV) of its damaged property where the policy's RCV coverage is conditioned on the property being repaired or replaced, but current building codes prevent the insured from repairing or replacing the property.

In Hallmark, the insured's building burned down. The property insurer sought to limit its liability to the depreciated Actual Cash Value (ACV) of the building rather than the greater RCV value.

The policy's valuation provision contained a standard, general clause that specified payment of ACV if the property was not replaced. It also included a more specific clause that required the carrier to pay RCV if the property was "not repaired or replaced to the same height, floor area, size, style or comparable quality of the original property insured due to the enforcement of law or ordinance regulating, restricting or prohibiting repair or replacement of covered property."

Citing the general clause, the insurer argued that if the property was not replaced for any reason, the property owner could only recover ACV. The property owner argued, relying on the specific clause, that if the building could not be replaced to its original specifications and quality due to changes in the building laws, RCV should be available.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California agreed with the insured, holding the specific valuation clause trumped the general valuation clause.

When O&L coverage is triggered by laws “requiring” “demolition” of undamaged portions of property, coverage exists where the code requires a simple remodel and demolition is a component of that remodeling; “preexisting violation” exclusions are inapplicable where a violation existed but was not required to be remedied before the loss.

Takeaway: Ridgewood Bay Resort v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co. represents a major win for policyholders on several recurring sources of O&L coverage disputes. The decision confirms that where O&L coverage depends on a loss in value, a loss in value exists even when the required code upgrades would increase the value of the property which, without them, would be rendered less valuable. The decision also clarifies that where the code issues preexisted the loss but were not required to be remedied, preexisting violation exclusions are inapplicable.

In Ridgewood Bay, the insured's restaurant suffered fire damage to the structure and business personal property in the bar area and smoke damage throughout the building. State and county officials ordered that the non-ADA-compliant bathrooms and the undamaged kitchen vent hood, kitchen walls and flooring, and septic system be brought up to code before the restaurant could reopen.

The insured's policy contained an O&L endorsement with four different sublimits, including a $400,800 Coverage A limit applicable to "the loss in value of the undamaged portion of the building as a consequence of the enforcement of an ordinance or law that requires demolition of undamaged parts of the same building" and two $10,000 limits under Coverages B and C, which covered demolition costs and increased costs of construction for reconstruction or remodeling. The policy also contained an exclusion for O&L expenses attributable to a preexisting code violation.

The carrier highlighted a $10,000 sublimit, arguing that to trigger the $400,800 Coverage A O&L limit, "demolition" was "required," which the insurer interpreted to mean a complete leveling or tearing down of the building.

The insured maintained the terms meant the tearing down or removing of parts of a building and apply where as a result of enforcement of a code, upgrades are required that cannot be accomplished unless some level of interior demolition takes place.

The Minnesota state Court of Appeals ruled that the terms "demolition" and "requires" were ambiguous. Adopting the property owner's reasonable interpretation, the court ruled the larger Coverage A limit applies where an ordinance or law requires remodeling of undamaged parts of the building, and demolition is a component of the remodeling.

Coverage A's "loss in value" requirement, the court concluded, was satisfied as a matter of law. The O&L endorsement's Loss Payment provision stated that "[w]hen there is a loss in value of an undamaged portion of a building to which Coverage A applies," coverage is determined as "either the amount spent to repair, rebuild, or reconstruct the demolished property … or — if the property is not repaired, rebuilt, or reconstructed — for the actual cash value of the building at the time of the loss up to the limit of insurance for Coverage A."

Auto-Owners argued that the code upgrades did not cause a loss in value because they would ultimately increase the value of the property. The court concluded the property owner established a loss in value because unless it performs the required code-required upgrades, permits will not be issued allowing repairs of the fire damage to the building and the insured would be prohibited from occupying or using the property.

Finally, the court rejected Auto-Owners' reliance on the policy's preexisting violation exclusion, which barred coverage for "loss due to any ordinance or law that the insured was required but failed to comply with prior to the loss." County officials did not previously require correction of the code issues. Instead, county officials required the insured to make its bathrooms ADA compliant only because of the scope of the repair work necessitated by the fire.

Ashley B. Jordan is a regular contributing columnist on insurance law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.