Cravath law firm keeps bonuses steady in cooler U.S. legal market

(Reuters) - Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore will give out seniority-based associate year-end bonuses that match its scale from 2021.

Bonuses for Cravath associates will range from $15,000 pro-rated for the class of 2022 up to $105,000 for the class of 2016, based on seniority, according to an internal Tuesday memo first reported by legal blog Above the Law.

A Cravath spokesperson declined to comment.

The scale at Cravath, which rivals have historically used as a benchmark, kicked off the bonus season among big law firms in 2021 amid a legal market boom and heavy competition for talent. Some firms, including Cravath, also followed Davis, Polk & Wardwell's lead last year by offering "special" one-time bonuses in its year-end bonus round.

Firms also raised associate salaries last year as transactional practice demand soared and firms sought to keep and attract lawyers.

Bonuses have been more uncertain this year as firms face slowing demand, particularly for M&A work, and rising expenses.

A recent report from Wells Fargo's Legal Specialty Group found that law firm demand, calculated as the number of billable hours lawyers logged, dipped by .08% in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier, and net income for firms dropped by 7.3% in the first three quarters of 2022.

Cravath this year follows Baker McKenzie, which announced bonuses last week. Boies Schiller Flexner on Tuesday also circulated its bonus schedule, which includes extra money for high-billers up to $165,000.

The scale provided in Cravath's memo does not include a bonus amount for its eighth-year associates, from the class of 2015, in a departure from past years.

Cravath's bonus eligibility is not tied to billable hours criteria, the firm's leaders said in the memo, noting that "virtually all" associates will get the full bonus, which is dependent on performance.

