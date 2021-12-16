Cravath makes another partner hire, tapping FTC antitrust official

Summary

Summary Law firms Daniel Zach oversaw merger reviews in the healthcare sector at the FTC

(Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore said Thursday it has recruited Daniel Zach, a U.S. Federal Trade Commission official who oversaw healthcare-related merger reviews, marking the third time the New York firm has hired a partner this year.

Cravath rarely grows its partnership through outside hires rather than promotions, but the practice has been accelerating. In February, it made its first partner hire from a rival law firm in at least decade. It brought on just a small handful of former government officials as partners in the same period.

The latest hire also comes on the heels of a change to the firm's pay system that will shift Cravath away from compensating partners strictly based on seniority, a move that could aid in retention and recruiting.

Zach, who joined the FTC in 2006, is a former assistant director of its mergers I division. In that role, he managed the division's antitrust investigations and dealt with merger reviews spanning pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medical devices and technology.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in July directing the FTC and other agencies to increase antitrust scrutiny of the healthcare sector, as part of a broader crackdown on anticompetitive practices.

Faiza Saeed, Cravath's presiding partner, in a statement praised Zach's experience in "trying groundbreaking merger cases, along with the successful relationships he has built with antitrust enforcers around the world."

The firm's other 2021 hires were David Portilla and Ronald Creamer from Debevoise & Plimpton and Sullivan & Cromwell, respectively. Cravath has lost partners to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Sidley Austin this year.

Cravath on Dec. 6 said it would shift to a modified lockstep compensation system, in which pay will be determined by a partner's contributions as well as their tenure.

Cravath was one of the last of the country's largest firms to use strict lockstep pay. Many competitors have gradually abandoned the system in an attempt to lure and retain high performing partners.

