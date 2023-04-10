Cravath partner leaves for rival Davis Polk after two years

Summary

(Reuters) - Davis, Polk & Wardwell has hired away a bank regulatory lawyer from rival Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

David Portilla, who spent just over two years at Cravath, has moved to Davis Polk in New York, a firm spokesperson confirmed Monday, declining to comment further.

Portilla previously worked at another New York firm, Debevoise & Plimpton, and the U.S. Department of Treasury after starting his career at Davis Polk.

He advises financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions, regulation, policy, enforcement and governance matters, according to his Davis Polk biography. Portilla's clients have included Texas Capital Bank, Cowen Inc and Afterpay.

A Cravath spokesperson said the firm wishes Portilla well.

Cravath has historically lost very few partners to competitors, but has seen a handful of lawyers decamp to other firms in recent years, including at least two partners to Davis Polk since late 2021.

It was also a rare move for Cravath when it hired Portilla in February 2021, marking the first time in at least a decade it swiped a partner from a rival firm, though it has added a handful of government officials as partners in recent years.

Cravath has this year brought on at least two partners from Shearman & Sterling in London, Korey Fevzi and Philip Stopford, whose LinkedIn accounts show they joined Cravath in March. Media reports have said the lawyers will launch an English law practice at the firm. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment on the London hires.

Cravath in December 2021 joined other firms in adopting a so-called modified lockstep system that determines pay based on partners' contributions and tenure. Davis Polk made a similar change in 2020.

Davis Polk has had other notable hires this year, including James Dougherty, who was chair of the M&A practice at Jones Day in New York. It also opened a Brussels office with antitrust partner hires from Allen & Overy, including Jürgen Schindler, who was co-head of the firm's global competition and antitrust group.

The American Lawyer first reported Portilla's move to Davis Polk.

