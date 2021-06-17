Cravath and Paul Weiss match new top salary rates for associates

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms The firms are matching Davis Polk associates' starting salary

Those firms are in competition for talent

NY firms losing associates to tech-focused law firms

Top firms losing associates to those promising work-life balance The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - New York's traditional law firm compensation leader Cravath, Swaine & Moore is raising its first-year associate starting salaries from $190,000 to $202,500, matching a scale set last week by rival Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Its move likely cements $202,500 as the new going rate for first-year associates at Big Law firms in major U.S. markets.

Another elite New York firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, matched the rate soon after, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters. But the salary hikes may not be enough to stem a tide of associate departures.

Above the Law first reported Cravath's raise. The firm declined to comment.

Milbank kicked off the compensation battle last Thursday when it raised first-year associate salaries to $200,000. Davis Polk upped the ante on Friday. Firms including Mayer Brown and Ropes & Gray have since matched that scale, but elite New York firms had, until now, largely hesitated.

The salary increases come as Big Law firms grapple with how to retain associates. Deal volume remains high, the hiring market is hot and the coronavirus pandemic has increased the risk of burnout.

The ten most profitable elite New York firms - including Cravath, Paul Weiss, Milbank and Davis Polk - have together lost hundreds of associates in 2021.

Throwing money at the retention issue has been a popular solution. Elite New York firms were among dozens of firms in the spring that announced special two-installment bonuses as high as $64,000 for associates who stick around until later this year.

But it may not keep junior lawyers from leaving. Data from LinkedIn and lateral due diligence provider Decipher Investigative Intelligence shows associates left New York's elite firms for new cities, smaller firms, or firms more tied to Silicon Valley than Wall Street.

Associates who left have said they wanted to move closer to family, into a larger living space and to a firm offering more work-life balance, and were willing to take pay cuts or leave bonus money on the table.

Read More:

Elite N.Y. firms are in a battle for talent. Could they all be losing?

Some firms rush to match associate raises as others watch and wait

Surpassing Milbank, Davis Polk boosts 1st-year associate pay to $202,500