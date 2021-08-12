Crowell adds boutique, in-house alum who built cyber intel platform

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Companies Law firms Alex Urbelis co-founded boutique Blackstone Law Group

Former NFL interim information security chief, Richemont compliance officer

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring has tapped a boutique law firm co-founder with technical cybersecurity chops to grow its New York practice.

Alexander Urbelis, who six years ago co-founded the information security, compliance and investigative services law firm Blackstone Law Group, said Crowell jumped out as a firm that understands "a world class cybersecurity practice has to be multidisciplinary."

"Cybersecurity requires not just an understanding of the law and regulatory requirements, but also real-world security practitioner experience to understand how, and more importantly, whether, security controls satisfy legal requirements," he said.

Crowell said this week that Urbelis had joined as a senior counsel in its privacy and cybersecurity group, which he said is building out an "end-to-end digital threat investigation and cybersecurity practice."

Urbelis developed a domain name monitoring and intelligence platform that tracks cybersecurity threats, a platform through which he detected an attempted cyber intrusion into the World Health Organization in March 2020.

He said Crowell is "building out plans around that capability." While that effort is still in early days, the proactive approach to cybersecurity "is definitely something that we are moving towards," he said, noting that cybersecurity practice should be more than incident response.

Amid a broader hiring push in cybersecurity practices, some firms are emphasizing lawyers with technical and operational information security expertise to go with their legal skills. In a recent hire, Venable in June added Hemanshu (Hemu) Nigam, who founded a cyber intelligence and investigative firm and previously held chief security officer roles at big companies.

Firms of all sizes have been staffing up to help clients navigate evolving legal and regulatory cybersecurity threats, including increasing ransomware attacks.

Urbelis also has in-house and government experience, as he served in a short stint as interim chief information security officer for the National Football League starting in 2019 while on a secondment from his law firm, and previously as chief compliance officer for luxury goods conglomerate Richemont.

Washington, D.C.-based Crowell has been expanding aggressively this year, including by absorbing Wall Street corporate law boutique Kibbe & Orbe in March and merging with Chicago-based intellectual property firm Brinks Gilson & Lione in a deal announced in June. The firm also recently brought on a new innovation leader, among other hires.

