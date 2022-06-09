Crowell builds London tech practice with Baker Botts dealmaker

A general view is seen of the London skyline from Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Summary

Summary Law firms David Ramm focuses on technology transactions and has advised on COVID-19 vaccine-related matters

Crowell & Moring has recently added several London lawyers

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring said Thursday it has added David Ramm, who has advised technology companies and COVID-19 vaccine developers, as a partner on its London M&A team.

Ramm said he worked with UK-based biomedical company ViraCorp on the IP licensing, financing, manufacturing and distribution of a nasal COVID-19 vaccine which can be administered without a needle.

Ramm has also has advised vaccine manufacturer The Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd on its investment in U.S. vaccine developer Codagenix Inc, he said.

Washington, D.C.-founded Crowell has grown in London, adding a four-laywer group of derivatives lawyers from McGuireWoods in December and other London lawyers earlier in 2021 through a merger with Wall Street law firm Kibbe & Orbe.

Ramm's hire will deepen the firm's ability to reach tech clients in London, according to a statement from Jennifer Grady, co-chair of Crowell's corporate practice.

Data from Refinitiv for the first quarter of 2022 showed the technology sector consolidated its position as the busiest global M&A segment, with $258.9 billion in tech deals comprising a record 25% of global M&A volume.

Ramm's technology clients have included Citibank, financial technology company Glint Pay Ltd and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s new digital bank D360, according to an archived bio on Baker Botts’ website.

A spokesperson for Baker Botts said the firm wishes Ramm well.

