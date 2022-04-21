Crowell continues Chicago expansion with Loeb & Loeb partner pickup

Summary

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring said Thursday that Loeb & Loeb consumer class action litigator Jason Stiehl has joined its less-than-one-year-old Chicago office.

Washington, D.C.-founded Crowell first entered the Midwestern market in June after combining with IP firm Brinks Gilson & Lione. The combination gave the firm offices in Chicago and Indianapolis, and 61 new attorneys.

Stiehl, who spent four years at Los Angeles-founded Loeb & Loeb, said Crowell's expansion strategy in Chicago was a major draw for him.

“They’ve merged with a really well established 100-plus-year-old, powerhouse IP firm to give them a foundation,” he said.

In March 2021, Crowell also combined with Wall Street firm Kibbe & Orbe, a deal which added 24 attorneys to Crowell’s New York, Washington, D.C., and London offices.

In October, the firm launched a seven-attorney office in Denver with hires from Armstrong Teasdale and Hogan Lovells.

Crowell said Stiehl works on consumer fraud, false advertising and mislabeling matters, as well as privacy litigation and trade secret cases.

Stiehl said he expects to bring over a number of clients, including Chicago-based transportation company Echo Global Logistics Inc and Naples, Florida-based medical device company Arthrex Inc.

A spokesperson for Loeb & Loeb declined to comment on Stiehl's departure.

