Crowell & Moring grows again in London with McGuireWoods team

Summary

Summary Law firms Four-lawyer hire makes 35 Crowell lawyers in London

Move complements recent Kibbe & Orbe combination, chair says The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring is continuing its expansion effort in London by adding a four-lawyer derivatives team from McGuireWoods, the firm said on Monday.

Jennifer Kafcas and Charles Wakiwaka join Washington, D.C.-founded Crowell's financial services practice as partners while Alvino van Schalkwyk and Lauren Blaber join as counsel.

The team represents investment banks and private equity funds on structured finance and derivatives transactions in the U.S., U.K. and European markets, the firm said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

McGuireWoods didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

Crowell chair Philip Inglima said the new team is "in some ways a bookends to the Kibbe & Orbe New York move."

The firm combined with Wall Street boutique Kibbe & Orbe in April. That deal brought in financial services lawyers in New York and London, but disproportionately in New York, Inglima said.

Crowell's London office has expanded from seven to 35 lawyers in the past three years, according to a firm representative. The growth has taken place under Robert Weekes, managing partner of the London office, who joined Crowell from Squire Patton Boggs in January 2019.

Crowell has made several other geographic growth plays this year. The firm opened a Denver outpost with seven lawyers in October and gained a Midwest foothold by combining with 60-lawyer intellectual property boutique Brinks Gilson & Lione in July.

The firm also opened in Doha, Qatar, in 2020 with a team of lawyers from Squire Patton Boggs.

Inglima said the firm is looking to potentially add more lawyers in Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

Read More:

Crowell & Moring snaps up remaining Kibbe & Orbe lawyers in Wall Street expansion

Crowell & Moring launches in Denver with seven-lawyer team

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register