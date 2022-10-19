Crypto law firm Roche Freedman parts ways with founder after video leak

Companies

(Reuters) - Kyle Roche has separated from the New York-based law firm he co-founded, Roche Freedman, following allegations that he abused investor lawsuits to aid a client, blockchain company Ava Labs Inc.

Roche "is no longer with the firm," which will be renamed Freedman Normand Friedland, the cryptocurrency-focused firm said in a statement on Wednesday. "We wish Kyle the best in his future endeavors," it said.

Roche did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the departure and his future plans.

A website called Crypto Leaks in August published secret video recordings it said showed Roche boasting he used investor class actions to harm competitors of Ava Labs, a company in which Roche and other partners at the firm had a financial stake.

Roche has previously said in a statement that the report contained falsehoods and the video was edited to remove context and obtained illegally by a person working for someone he sued.

Ava Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The company's CEO Emin Gun Sirer said in a Sept. 13 statement that Roche will no longer represent the company or hold an equity interest.

Last week a federal judge in New York removed Roche Freedman from a case representing investors who are accusing Tether of rigging cryptocurrency markets. The cryptocurrency company, which is behind the world's largest stablecoin, Tether USDT, had asked for the firm's removal after the video clips related to Ava Labs were leaked in August, citing conflicts.

The law firm did not immediately comment Thursday on the judge's Oct. 13 removal. Internet domain name records show that someone registered the website "freedmannormand.com" the same day as the judge order.

Roche Freedman, which is known for suing major crypto issuers and exchanges on behalf of investors, was founded in 2019 by a group of attorneys who left Boies Schiller Flexner. The two lawyers who have apparently been added to the law firm's new name, Edward Normand and Amos Friedland, are listed on its website as founding partners who came over from Boies.

The firm is also embroiled in a legal battle with Jason Cyrulnik, a former partner who claims he was ousted in an attempt to cut him out of his share of cryptocurrency worth $250 million that Ava Labs agreed to pay the firm. Roche Freedman denied the allegations and sued for a finding that it justifiably fired the attorney.

Bloomberg Law first reported on Roche's departure earlier on Wednesday.

