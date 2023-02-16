Crypto startup MoonPay hires legal chief from Blockchain.com

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Lindsey Haswell is the company's first in-house legal hire

Haswell was previously at Blockchain.com, Lime, Uber















(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency payments startup MoonPay said Thursday it has brought on Lindsey Haswell as its chief legal officer, marking the company's first in-house lawyer hire.

Miami-based MoonPay provides payment infrastructure for crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) transactions. Haswell joined the company from crypto exchange Blockchain.com, where she also held the top lawyer role since May 2021.

Haswell said she is the "first and only lawyer at the moment" at MoonPay. She said she is looking to build a legal team of somewhere between seven and 20 lawyers and that recent layoffs elsewhere could present hiring opportunities. Crypto-related companies have seen a wave of layoffs since last year.

Prior to joining Blockchain.com, Haswell worked in senior lawyer roles at urban mobility company Lime and Uber Technologies Inc. She previously practiced at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

A spokesperson for Blockchain.com said Tim Lubans has been promoted to general counsel, overseeing the legal and compliance teams.

MoonPay said last April that it raised $87 million from more than 60 high-profile investors including singer Justin Bieber, rapper Snoop Dogg, tennis player Maria Sharapova and actor Bruce Willis as part of a previously-disclosed Series A round in 2021 that valued the company at $3.4 billion.

Yuga Labs, creator of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and MoonPay were named as defendants in a December lawsuit, along with nearly 40 people and companies, alleging they used a network of celebrities to "misleadingly promote and sell" Yuga's NFTs collection. A federal judge recently extended the time for Yuga and others to respond to the complaint, according to court documents.

Haswell, in a statement, said she can not comment on ongoing litigation, but it is "safe to say we disagree with the allegations in the complaint."

Read more:

Crypto firm MoonPay raises $87 mln from Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, others

Crypto startup MoonPay valued at $3.4 bln after latest funding round











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.