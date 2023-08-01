Cuts spread at US law firms as Katten announces layoffs, postpones start dates

Signage is seen at the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Katten Muchin Rosenman said Tuesday it is laying off lawyers and professional staffers and delaying the start date for some incoming associates, marking at least the second U.S. law firm to make cuts this week.

Chicago-founded Katten, which has about 700 lawyers, said in a statement it has parted ways with "a small number" of lawyers and business support professionals. The firm said less than 5% of attorneys and staff were affected.

Katten said it has also reassigned team members where possible to practice groups "where demand exceeds capacity." It said the reductions "were limited to groups where existing and expected demand is diminished."

"The rapidly shifting economic conditions of the last couple years have been challenging for many of our clients, recently decreasing their demand for some of our legal services," Katten said in a statement. The firm said the actions "are not a negative reflection on our colleagues or their contributions to our firm."

Armstrong Teasdale, a St. Louis, Missouri-founded firm with around 800 lawyers, said in a Monday statement that it is laying off 24 staff members and 11 lawyers, representing 6% and about 3% of those groups overall, respectively.

Patrick Rasche, Armstrong Teasdale's managing partner, said in a statement the staff reductions come after a "review of our organizational support structure," allowing the firm to streamline operations.

The lawyers were let go as a result of a "review of productivity and performance," Rasche said.

The layoffs this week come as U.S. law firms have for months grappled with slowing demand. A growing number of firms, including Reed Smith; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; Cooley; Dechert; Goodwin Procter; and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, among others, have eliminated lawyers, staff or both since late last year.

Some law firms in addition to layoffs have decided to delay the start date for at least some incoming lawyers.

Katten said it will defer the start date for a portion of its incoming class of associates to Feb. 1. The rest of the incoming lawyers will begin on time in October. The firm said the deferrals would affect incoming lawyers in slower practice areas.

Orrick; Fenwick & West; Perkins Coie; and Cooley are among other law firms that have deferred start dates for some people.

