Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content

Cybersecurity lawyer rejoins Wilson Sonsini from Defense Dept.

By
2 minute read

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

  • Beth George built Wilson Sonsini's cybersecurity team, firm says
  • President Biden appointed her as acting Defense Department GC in January

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity partner Beth George is heading back to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in San Francisco after about eight months as acting general counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, the firm said Tuesday.

President Joe Biden appointed her in January to the general counsel role, in which she focused on issues including the agency's efforts to prevent sexual assault and extremism in its ranks and ethics obligations for incoming senior officials, according to Wilson Sonsini.

George was previously deputy general counsel for legislation at the Defense Department before joining Wilson Sonsini in 2017, where the Palo Alto-founded firm said she built its cybersecurity team. She held prior roles in the White House, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Senate.

George said the position at the Defense Department was intended to be a short-term, "day one boots-on-the-ground" job at the beginning of the Biden administration until a permanent general counsel could be nominated and confirmed.

The Senate in July confirmed Caroline Krass, an alumna of insurance company American International Group, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and the Central Intelligence Agency, as general counsel.

George's practice focuses on assisting clients with crises, internal and government investigations, law enforcement data requests and corporate cybersecurity governance, according to Wilson Sonsini.

Read more:

Wilson Sonsini to open Salt Lake City office with trio of lawyers

Weighing health and 'predictability,' Wilson Sonsini sets February office return

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

People MovesBiden taps new chair for federal privacy oversight board
Industry InsightMeaningful Work: Serving the community at the county and state levels of government
Industry InsightCOO & CFO Forum: How law firms handle the talent question may determine success
Industry InsightEmerging Legal Technology Forum 2021: Law firms need to leverage legal tech to stay competitive