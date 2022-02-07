Cybersecurity startup Snyk hires ex-top lawyer from Twilio

Summary Karyn Smith built Twilio's legal department from one member to more than 140

Smith succeeds GC Stephanie Dominy, who moved on to become VP, legal operations and special projects, at Snyk

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity startup Snyk said Monday it has hired former Twilio Inc legal chief Karyn Smith as its new top lawyer.

Washington, D.C.-based Smith will succeed Stephanie Dominy, who has moved on to become vice president, legal operations and special projects at Snyk.

Dominy joined the Boston-based company as its first lawyer in 2018 and has built its legal department to a team of 11, she said in a LinkedIn post Monday.

The company is also seeking a vice president of legal and an employment attorney, according to Snyk's website.

Smith joined cloud-communications firm Twilio in 2014, and Snyk said she built the company's legal team from one person to more than 140 attorneys and legal professionals in her time there.

Snyk's technology is used by developers to add security components to their new software products. The company in September said it had raised $300 million, putting its valuation at $8.5 billion.

COVID-19 has boosted investor interest in the technology and software sector, as more companies embrace e-commerce and remote work.

Datto Holding Corp, which last month acquired cybersecurity software company Infocyte, also said Monday that it has hired Emily Tabak Epstein from American-South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Inc as general counsel.

