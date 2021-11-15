David Boies says move to Italy cements firm's EU foothold

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Milan office launches with 15 lawyers

Boies Schiller chairman says Italy will serve as firm's base on the continent

(Reuters) - David Boies is banking on Italy as a hub for his law firm's European operations, debuting a new Boies Schiller Flexner office in Milan and suggesting Rome may be next.

The firm on Monday said it will host at least 15 attorneys in Milan, including four partners. Luigi Macioce, Alessia Allegretti and Stefano Zonca will serve as the office's founding partners, joined by partner Giancarlo Morelli and 11 other lawyers, all from Italian law firm RP Legal & Tax.

Boies Schiller has sought for years to open an office on the European continent, said firm co-founder and chairman Boies.

"Given the international nature of a lot of our practice, we felt it was important to have an office in the EU," Boies said.

The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union made the search "a more important objective," Boies said. The firm already has an office in London with 17 lawyers, according to its website.

Milan is a significant economic center and also a hub for international arbitration work, which the firm is looking to expand. And Boies indicated his firm's Italian ambitions won't stop there. "Our next office in Europe will not be in another country. It will probably be to develop the Italian presence by opening in Rome," he said.

Boies said the firm has also looked at opening an office in Asia, but that would require a bigger investment and stronger client demand than it currently has there.

"You can open an office in Italy, or for that matter in Paris or Berlin or Madrid, and effectively service the EU. It’s much harder to open an office in Hong Kong and serve Japan or India or even interior China," he said.

Boies Schiller has seen a steady stream of high-profile partner departures since 2020, with departing attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as reasons for leaving.

Despite those departures, as well as negative publicity over his work for Hollywood producer-turned convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein and failed blood-testing startup Theranos, Boies said the firm has not struggled to recruit new lawyers.

"The issues you have mentioned have always represented a tiny, tiny fraction of what the firm has done. I think our clients have found that, I think prospective clients have found that, and I think lawyers we talk to do as well," Boies said.

Apart from the Milan group, three U.S. partners have joined Boies Schiller this year.

