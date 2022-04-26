Davis Polk joins firms asking lawyers for three days in office

The logo of the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell is seen in their legal offices in New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Wall Street firm expects in-person work Tuesday through Thursday

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell will soon start asking lawyers to return to the office at least three days per week, aligning with policies released by several other large law firms.

Starting May 2, the Wall Street firm is expecting lawyers in the U.S. at all seniority levels to work in the office three to four days a week, with required attendance Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, according to an internal Davis Polk memo.

The memo sent by Neil Barr, chair and managing partner of 1,000-lawyer Davis Polk, is dated April 21. Legal industry blog Above the Law first reported on the memo's existence late Monday.

Law firm leaders have had to balance flexibility and a desire for face time in plotting widespread office returns after more than two years of lawyers largely working from home due to COVID-19.

Kirkland & Ellis, like Davis Polk, has also designated three specific days in the middle of the week for in-person work.

Lawyers at Debevoise will work in person at least three days, according to incoming presiding partner Peter Furci. Vinson & Elkins and Norton Rose Fulbright have also said they are expecting attendance at least three days per week.

Towards the other end of the spectrum, Cooley, a large law firm known for its tech clients, said last week that many lawyers and staff can decide whether and when to go into the office at all.

Litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has said its U.S. lawyers can work from anywhere in the country, while Nixon Peabody's plan allows for a range of options.

