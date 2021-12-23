Davis Polk lures Cravath partner in latest hire from competitor

Summary

(Reuters) - Davis, Polk & Wardwell has hired partner Jennifer Conway from fellow Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Thursday.

The hire comes just weeks after Cravath said it would become the latest large law firm to shift away from a strictly seniority-based compensation system for partners.

Davis Polk also modified its so-called strict lockstep compensation model last year.

Such policy changes have allowed firms to determine pay based on contributions in addition to tenure, which can help them more easily recruit partners from competitors.

Conway has practiced at Cravath for more than 20 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is based in New York and counsels clients on executive compensation and benefits in relation to mergers and acquisitions and other business transactions, the profile said.

Davis Polk and Cravath had no immediate comment on the move.

The 1,000-lawyer Davis Polk firm has made several hires from competitors this year following changes to its pay system. The firm has hired partners from Cravath, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, White & Case and other large firms.

